StormTeam 3: Friday severe weather chances have increased

There have been some changes to the forecast overnight - The chances for severe weather have increased for Friday.

The storm prediction center has part of area out for a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather. This is an increase from yesterday, and this area of slight risk includes Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell, and Howard co in Iowa. The slight risk includes Mower, Fillmore, and Olmsted counties in Minnesota. Everywhere else in our area is at a MARGINAL RISK (1/5).

A small but lively low pressure disturbance will move across our area late this morning and early this afternoon. Ahead of this disturbance, southerly winds and high humidity will spark strong scattered thunderstorms capable of producing hail and strong winds this morning. Severe weather chances are low, but these storms could still pack a punch.

The low pressure disturbance will move through our area between 9am - 2pm. There will likely be a bit of a break across the area around noon for some parts of the area, but rising temperatures and an approaching cold front will work to spark more strong storms early this afternoon as soon as 1pm.

These early afternoon storms are the one that have the greatest risk for going severe. These storms are likely to first appear in the southeastern half of our area where the slight risk exists. There will be a potential for hail, wind, and even brief tornadoes should storms begin to line up.

