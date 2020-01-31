StormTeam 3: Friday Snow Latest

Clear
Light snow will move through the are on Friday

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 6:23 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Up to an inch of new snow is expected to fall across the area this Friday. Having started overnight, on an off light snow is currently covering roadways, creating several slippery areas across southern Minnesota. This morning's snow is taking aim at Minnesota, but the threat for snow doesn't end after the morning commute. Coming into the afternoon, snow looks to become more widespread along and south of I-90, staying somewhat stead across north Iowa. Snow chances will wane as the evening commute is coming to an end. When all is said and done, the entire area is looking to receive anywhere from a trace of new snow to around and inch.

Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
