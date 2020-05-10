StormTeam 3: Freeze warning early Monday morning

A freeze warning has been issued for the entire area, going into effect Monday at 2am and expiring at 8am. This warning comes in anticipation of temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees, the freezing point of water. Again, be sure to safeguard your outdoor plants.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day, with high temps in the mid 50s as cold air still lingers.

We are expecting one last final round of freezing temps again early Tuesday morning, so we will be watching for another freeze warning for this time issued sometime tomorrow.

Come Wednesday, a surge of southerly winds and moisture will usher in warmer temperatures for the end of the week, along with some showers Thursday and Friday. From this point on, the overall weather pattern is pointing to above average temperatures, meaning high temps in the 70s this coming weekend, and even in the 80s next week.