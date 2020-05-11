StormTeam 3: Freeze tonight, summer-like temps coming soon

More freezing temperatures are expected tonight. Unprotected, tender vegetation will be killed, including blossoms on some fruit trees. Plan on covering any sensitive plants or bring them indoors. It would also be a good idea to disconnect and drain garden hoses and bring hummingbird feeders inside overnight to prevent them from freezing. Temps will gradually warm for the remainder of the week. Periodic showers and storms will be seen across the area from Wednesday into Friday. Highs could soar into the 70s and 80s the next week or two, warmest will take place next week.