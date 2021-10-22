StormTeam 3: Freeze Warning Saturday AM

Via NWS La Crosse

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Via NWS Des Moines

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS Des Moines (Central Iowa)

* WHERE...North central Iowa. Basically north of Highway 30.

