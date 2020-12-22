StormTeam 3: Forecast for Wednesday's light snow

Some of us may see a white Christmas after all. But only some of us.

Winds will pick up out of the south over the course of Tuesday, bringing in warm air ahead of Wednesday's winter storm system. Winds will gust up to 35mph Tuesday, as temps hold in the upper 30s overnight (incredibly warm for a December low temp). A drizzle can be expected across the area Wednesday morning during commuting hours as the cold front begins to push through. Winds behind the front now turn out of the NW, gusting up to 45mph. By noon, snow is beginning to move in from the west.

Most of the snow Wednesday will hold to our northwest over the course of the afternoon and evening, but will still be driven into our area here and there. Temps plummet from the upper 30s in the morning to near 0 degrees by Wednesday night as strong winds out of the northwest push in more cold Arctic air. A concern for travelers will be blowing snow and slippery roads as these strong winds blow around any light snow that has fallen.

Accumulations look to be around an inch give or take, with more to the northwest near Owatonna and less to the southeast near Charles City. Totals could increase to near 3 inches should some of the snow to our northwest push further into our area, or decrease to trace amounts should it push away.

Thursday morning, Christmas eve, will be bring a bitter cold sting as raw temps near 0 combined with strong winds drive the wind chill into the negative teens and twenties, where they will remain for most of the day. Skies clear slightly and warm into the low 20s for Christmas Day. If you want a white Christmas, you will likely need to see at least an inch of snow on the ground where you are from Wednesday's system.