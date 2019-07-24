StormTeam 3: Forecast calling for storms late this week

We have to like the way the week has kicked off with dry conditions, sunshine, and seasonable temperatures. This trend continues the rest of Wednesday and tonight with high pressure moving overhead. Expect this to move east and a southwest develops, increasing the temperatures the rest of the week along with the humidity. As the high moves out, a cold front approaches the region by Friday. We'll get pre-frontal warming ahead of the front as highs soar into the mid and upper 80s on Friday. With the influx of moisture, storms that develop on Friday, although mainly north, could turn strong. A marginal threat of severe has been thrown out by the Storm Prediction Center with the main risks being hail and gusty winds. Highs remain in the mid and upper 80s over the weekend with the best chance of storms on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear

Lows: Low 60s

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny with increasing clouds; breezy

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, slight chance

Lows: Mid 60s

Winds: S 5-10