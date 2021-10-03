StormTeam 3: Foggy Start To Monday

Heading out the door early tomorrow morning? May want to take some extra time on the roadways and find a safe alternative at the bus stop as some dense fog could be present across southern Minnesota and north Iowa cities.

Overnight, dense fog will stretch from the North Shore down through the Twin Cities and park itself across areas of southern Minnesota and north Iowa. Now this will not be present for all, but the heaviest of it will likely be located along I-35, potentially reducing visibility to under a mile as far south as Mason City. The National Weather Service Twin Cities forecast office in Chanhassen has issued a Dense Fog Advisory just north of the viewing area. Those heading north on I-35 and west on I-90 early tomorrow morning should remain alert on the roadways.

In Rochester, the possibility for some patchy fog to start Monday is on the menu as temperatures drop overnight. Although widespread dense fog is not expected, patchy fog can reduce visibility in some spots. Take extra caution as you head out the door, and when putting the kids at the bus stop. As the sun rises through the morning hours, the fog should begin to burn off rather quickly giving us access to some blue skies and comfortable temps for your Monday.

A few reminders when traveling on foggy roadways:

- Slow down in heavily fogged areas

- Leave extra room between you and other vehicles in front of you

- Use Low Beam Headlights

- Take extra caution driving through school zones