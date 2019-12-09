StormTeam 3: Fog, Snow, Wind - Oh my! A look at Monday's headlines

Patchy dense (and potentially freezing) fog is slowly encompassing the area this early Monday morning. Where only some of us are under a Dense Fog Advisory, all of us are now under a Winter Weather Advisory due to an incoming clipper system. We're not looking at the heaviest snow of the season, but snow is still snow and it'll have a big impact on our morning commute. We'll see up to 2" of fresh snow, some of which could be blowing around - another hit to our visibility. Winds will gust from the northwest around 35-40 mph today. Temps will fall near and below 0 tonight welcoming in the coldest air of the season as highs struggle to make it into the double digits both Tuesday and Wednesday (at least the sun will be out!).

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Sibley; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...QUICK BURST OF HEAVY SNOW WILL IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .A Winter Storm Warning continues for central Minnesota, namely Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs and Kanabec counties, through Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect through Monday morning south of the Warning area for central and south central Minnesota down to the Iowa border, and eastward into western Wisconsin. This includes the St Cloud, Mankato, Twin Cities metro, and Eau Claire areas. Snow will persist through the morning commute, with areas of freezing drizzle possible over south central Minnesota prior to the onset of snow. Moderate to heavy snow will produce 5 to 7 inches in the Warning area and generally 2 to 5 inches in the Advisory area. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are also expected to cause areas of blowing snow, mainly from west into south central Minnesota. Snow is expected to end from west to east late Monday morning in central Minnesota and during the mid to late afternoon across western Wisconsin, but falling temperatures will lead to slick spots on roads after the snow has ended. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Freezing drizzle possible prior to the onset of snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Freezing Drizzle Changing to a Quick Burst of Snow This Morning... .Freezing drizzle will change to snow this morning as colder air spills into the state behind a strong cold front. The snow may come as a quick burst with dramatic visibility reduction due to the intense snow rates and gusty winds blowing the snow as well. Winds from the northwest will gust over 35 mph at times. The snow will come to an end late this morning or early this afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle changing to snow. The snow may come down as a quick burst with dramatic visibility reduction. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and visibilities under a mile at times due to intense snow rates and blowing snow. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slick Travel Overnight Into Monday... .Areas of drizzle are expected to develop toward sunrise. Where temperatures are at or below freezing, light icing and slippery spots will develop, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. During the morning, precipitation will change to snow, bringing up to a few inches of snow accumulation. The highest amounts will fall along and north of I-94. Impacts to this morning's commute are expected. If you are planning to drive today, check road conditions before heading out and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow up to 1 inch and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Winona Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads. The morning commute could be hazardous.

Motorists and pedestrians should be careful and slow down. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

