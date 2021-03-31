StormTeam 3: Flurries possible on a winter-like Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: LAST DAY OF MARCH FEELS LIKE WINTER, BREEZY, FLURRIES POSSIBLE, MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

Temps drop into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens, Wednesday morning as cool air continues to funnel in with clear skies. High temps Wednesday only reach the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Wednesday will feel like winter, especially considering that flurries will be possible as the day carries on with northwest winds making for a classic Spring snow shower setup. Flurries will not be widespread as the air is rather dry, so dry in fact that there still remains a fire risk Wednesday will relative humidity values in the 20-40% range. It may be one of our last winter-like days of the season as warmer air is set to move in and stay. Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: SOUTHERLY WINDS REVIVE SPRING

Winds slowly turn out of the south Thursday as temps begin to climb. Thursday will be sunny, with light winds, and with high temps in the mid 40s. Friday is much warmer with highs near 60 degrees as winds pick back up.

THE WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WAY ABOVE AVERAGE

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and likely in the 70s Sunday. Both days look mostly sunny, and Saturday looks to be calm in terms of winds. Easter Sunday will be a great time to get outside.

NEXT WEEK: SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE, SOME RAIN LIKELY

A very convoluted weather pattern is set to take hold next week, with warm air sitting in the center of the country as cold air tries, but likely only partially succeeds, at moving in. This makes for a week that will likely feature some rain, but the exact extent of which is uncertain. Plan on temps way above average to start the week, with slightly above average temps near the end. Several days likely feature a chance for rain or even thunderstorms.