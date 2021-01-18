StormTeam 3: Flurries possible Tuesday, Greater chance this weekend

MONDAY & TUESDAY: CLOUDY AS THINGS GET COLD AND FLAKY

Northwesterly winds Monday keep things cold and cloudy as temps remain in the low 20s all day long before dropping into the single digits overnight. With winds out of the northwest, we will see multiple chances of flurries over the next 48 hours, especially on Tuesday. Any accumulation through Wednesday morning will be less than an inch. Best chance for some flurries is Tuesday afternoon or mid-day. Overnight lows through Wednesday morning are in the single digits.

WINDY AND WARMER MID-WEEK, SNOW CHANCE THIS WEEKEND

Strong winds out of the southwest will push temps above freezing into the mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday as some sun comes out through Friday. Winds will be gusting around 30mph both days. Colder temps in the teens are in store for Friday.

It looks almost certain that we will see some precipitation this weekend. It will likely be snow, but there is a possibility for some rain and even ice if the center of the storm trends into our area and drags up some warmer air and with it rain. Expect some impacts possibly from late Saturday through Monday morning.