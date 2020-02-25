StormTeam 3: Flurries on Wednesday, quiet after

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Clouds build along with scattered flurries after midnight on Wednesday through the morning hours. The trough is ushering in cooler temperatures with highs falling the next three days into the 20s, 5-10 degrees below the normal readings. Breezy conditions may continue, however, this will lead to more sunshine later this week.
