Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Flurries on Wednesday, quiet after

Scattered flurries Wednesday morning

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 3:14 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Clouds build along with scattered flurries after midnight on Wednesday through the morning hours.  The trough is ushering in cooler temperatures with highs falling the next three days into the 20s, 5-10 degrees below the normal readings.  Breezy conditions may continue, however, this will lead to more sunshine later this week. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Snow chances diminish, cooler temps incoming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Natonal Eating Disorder Awareness Week

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winds picking up Tuesday afternoon

Image

Minnesota prepares for caucus

Image

Section girl's basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Learning about hunger

Image

Rochester master sewer wastewater plan

Image

Analyzing Rochester's art scene

Image

Coronavirus affecting trade

Image

Pop up Voting

Community Events