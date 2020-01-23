StormTeam 3: Flurries into Friday, then quieter weekend

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Snow will be on and off the rest of the week with another inch possible from the storm system. Once the low tracks east, we'll see cloudy conditions and mild temperatures staying put. Highs will range from the low to mid 30s into next week, including the weekend.
