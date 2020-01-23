Clear
StormTeam 3: Flurries into Friday, then quieter weekend

Could see another inch of snow

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Snow will be on and off the rest of the week with another inch possible from the storm system.  Once the low tracks east, we'll see cloudy conditions and mild temperatures staying put.  Highs will range from the low to mid 30s into next week, including the weekend.

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

