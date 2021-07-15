The tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in Floyd County was rated an EF1 with wind speeds estimated at 90 mph. The National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI conducted a survey of the tornado damage on Thursday and found that a majority of the tornado's 11-mile path was EF0 damage, but there was a farmstead that sustained low-end EF1 type damage. The tornado touched down around 5:35 PM just north of Rockford, IA, and tracked to the east through central Floyd Co. The tornado dissipated around 6:00 PM just northwest of Charles City, IA.
The tornado that touched down Wednesday evening was rated an EF1 with wind speeds estimated at 90 mph.
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 2:44 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Floyd Co. Tornado Rated EF1 With Wind Speeds Up To 90 MPH
- StormTeam 3: Floyd Co. tornado an EF-1 with wind speeds of 90 mph
- Wind during Floyd Co. tornado reached speeds between 100-110 mph
- StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph
- Do Rochester roads need a 20 mph speed limit?
- Speed on Highway 14 increased from 55 mph to 60 mph
- StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey
- 100 mph chase ends in Floyd County ditch
- Trial set for 100 mph pursuit in Floyd County
- Not guilty plea in 100 mph Floyd County chase
Scroll for more content...