StormTeam 3: Floyd Co. Tornado Rated EF1 With Wind Speeds Up To 90 MPH

The tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in Floyd County was rated an EF1 with wind speeds estimated at 90 mph. The National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI conducted a survey of the tornado damage on Thursday and found that a majority of the tornado's 11-mile path was EF0 damage, but there was a farmstead that sustained low-end EF1 type damage. The tornado touched down around 5:35 PM just north of Rockford, IA, and tracked to the east through central Floyd Co. The tornado dissipated around 6:00 PM just northwest of Charles City, IA.