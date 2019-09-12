StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watch in effect; Heavy rain possible in much of viewing area

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of the viewing area until 1 a.m. Friday as periods of heavy rain is expected to last throughout Thursday. Some could see around 3+" of new rain over the next 36 hours.

One last round of strong to severe storms will race in Thursday afternoon into the night alongside the excessive rainfall threat. By Friday, a dramatic shift in the weather pattern heads our way. Fall makes a brief comeback as temperatures look to top off in the upper 60s alongside strong winds from the west.

This will be due to a passing cold front that will also be responsible for pushing away leftover rain and storms from the workweek. Our next chance for showers and storms heads in Saturday night/Sunday morning, but the weekend also brings a very impressive rebound as temps climb back into the 80s under mostly sunny skies for the rest of Sunday.

The next work week looks to stay above average with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid-80s.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Flash Flooding Potential Into Tonight... .Thunderstorms will move northward through the area this morning with another round of storms expected this afternoon into tonight. With recent heavy rainfall and most soils, these storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall with rapid runoff and the potential for some flash flooding. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In Wisconsin, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

* Through late tonight

* Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms with the potential for rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

* Be prepared for rapidly rising water levels and possible flooding if you are near a river, stream, or low lying area. Be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Flash Flooding Potential Into Tonight... .Thunderstorms will move northward through the area this morning with another round of storms expected this afternoon into tonight. With recent heavy rainfall and most soils, these storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall with rapid runoff and the potential for some flash flooding. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In Wisconsin, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

* Through late tonight

* Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms with the potential for rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

* Be prepared for rapidly rising water levels and possible flooding if you are near a river, stream, or low lying area. Be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED OVERNIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY... .A Flash Flood Watch continues overnight and into Thursday for much of central and southern Minnesota. This watch includes those counties located along and south of an Ortonville to Scandia line to the Iowa border. Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall and flash flooding will spread across the rest of the watch area during the overnight hours. The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall during the overnight hours, but additional storms redeveloping Thursday afternoon will only exacerbate any flooding issues. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected by Friday evening across the watch area, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible in areas where the most stationary bands of thunderstorms set up. Recent heavy rainfall has led to very moist soil conditions and elevated streams and creeks across much of central and southern Minnesota. The combination of high rainfall rates and wet soil conditions could lead to rapid runoff and areas of flash flooding. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of south central Minnesota, including the following areas, Faribault, Freeborn, and Martin.

* Through this evening.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected, with localized higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible.

* Flooding at night is dangerous. Never drive through flood waters.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.