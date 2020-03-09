Clear
StormTeam 3: Flood risk continues this week

A number of rivers near flood stage

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The overall risk for flooding remains well above normal for the Mississippi River, while the risk for flooding along tributaries ranges from near normal to well above normal.

Major factors that are driving the increased flooding risk this Spring are:
1) Above normal river levels for this time of year
2) Wet soil conditions
3) Frozen ground, but variable frost depth
4) Deep snow pack in place across portions of northern Minnesota into northern Wisconsin.

Next Long Term Spring Flood Outlook Release Date:

March 12th
Preparedness Information:

Monitor weather and river forecasts closely, especially when warmer temperatures arrive.
Consider flood insurance, especially if you are in a flood prone area. (may require 30 day notice)
Prepare your home by making sure your sump pump is working and consider a backup.
If your personal property items can be moved and you are in a flood prone area, consider making plans now to move these in case flooding develops.

