StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watches in effect due to heavy rain

Heavy showers and strong storms will continue until Wednesday morning

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 7:34 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch starting Tuesday for the entire area due to a prolonged period of showers and storms, some producing heavy precipitation and even hail. Starting today, rain chances remain near constant with some areas looking to receive an additional 1-2" of new rainfall through Wednesday.

You can find the latest weather alerts here. 

Along with the excessive rainfall, temperatures will be steadily falling through the day. Highs today will struggle to break out of the 50s during what's usually the warmest part of the day. Winds will remain somewhat breezy, especially across north Iowa, gusting around 20 mph. Showers continue tonight and into Wednesday with skies beginning to dry out Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday, temps look to slowly begin to recover with sunshine returning for portions of Friday. Our next round of rain looks to head in Saturday when temps return to the 60s.

We're not the only ones in the line of fire for continuous rain this Tuesday. Flash Flood Watches can be found ranging from Texas through New Mexico and up through the Great Plains states into the Upper Mississippi River Valley.

The onslaught of moisture is due to influencing tropics and somewhat stalling fronts. The cold front responsible for bringing strong storms Monday night has slowed, allowing for this moisture to pump in from Mexico and remnants of Tropical Depression Narda. Riding the front with the help of upper-level winds (jet stream), this tropical moisture is able to reach all the way up north.

We're tracking several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday
