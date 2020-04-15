StormTeam 3: Four cold temperature records, more possible

With snow on the ground and an anomalous cold air mass aloft, record cold temperatures (cold high and cold low) were either tied or broken from Monday through Wednesday.

With high temperatures only in the 30s today, some more record cold high temperatures are expected. Many of these records occurred back in 2018. Tonight looks to be another cold night with lows ranging from the teens to mid-20s. These temperatures will be cold enough for some records to be tied or broken. The table below lists the record cold high for today and record low temperatures for Thursday morning.

This morning's low was the coldest temperatures this late in spring on record in Rochester.