StormTeam 3: First week of March looking mild

March could be going in like a lion as high temperatures are expected to be up in the 40s. However, we'll have to keep an eye out for a chance of rain/snow on Monday and Tuesday. Many details have to be ironed out; since it's a milder weather pattern, it may be rain and not all snow. More to come!
