StormTeam 3: First week of March looking mild

Highs could be in the 40s

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 2:45 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

March could be going in like a lion as high temperatures are expected to be up in the 40s.  However, we'll have to keep an eye out for a chance of rain/snow on Monday and Tuesday.  Many details have to be ironed out; since it's a milder weather pattern, it may be rain and not all snow.  More to come! 

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Below average to finish off the work week
