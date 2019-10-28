Clear

StormTeam 3: First snowfall chances of the season tonight

Most areas will see up to 1"

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 2:28 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Main forecast concerns will be around the chance for snow late this evening and into the early overnight hours. A wave of low pressure glides into the Central Plains which will touch off light snow. The region will likely see less than an inch, while to the east and southeast the totals may be a little higher. Some slick spots are possible tonight and Tuesday morning with the fresh snowfall. Lows will fall into the 20s tonight, and then back up to about 40 degrees. The sky will be on the decrease with mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon tomorrow, and another normal day on Wednesday with temperatures below average. Changes again come in by Halloween with another snow system which may bring another round of snow; however, the heaviest snowfall once again will be the south and east. Highs remain below average for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Tonight: Light snow possible, minor accumulation
Lows: Mid 20s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds
Highs: Low 40s
Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Some clouds
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: W 5-10

