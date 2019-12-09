StormTeam 3: First snow, then cold

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Most locations received around an inch or two of snow, isolated 3" possible, too. Get ready for the coldest air of the season moving in with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. We will see WC between -10° to -25°, and it will last until Wednesday night. Another cold spell could be on the way late this weekend and early next week.
