StormTeam 3: First snow, then cold

Snow wrapping up, but dangerous cold coming

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Most locations received around an inch or two of snow, isolated 3" possible, too.  Get ready for the coldest air of the season moving in with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.  We will see WC between -10° to -25°, and it will last until Wednesday night.  Another cold spell could be on the way late this weekend and early next week.

Snow today, cold tomorrow
