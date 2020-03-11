StormTeam 3: First measurable snow of the month, rain and snow comes later in the week

Photo Gallery 1 Images
March-like weather pattern is on tap for the area the next week. Highs will be jumping all over the place amongst a bending and swirling jet stream. This will bring a chance for rain on Thursday, and then a wintry mix on Saturday morning and early next week. If you're wondering about the snowfall this year, we're running a few inches above normal; however, we are almost 30" less than what we had this time last year.
