Clear
BREAKING NEWS One case of coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: First measurable snow of the month, rain and snow comes later in the week

Rain on Thursday, mix on Saturday

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 4:14 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 1 Images

March-like weather pattern is on tap for the area the next week.  Highs will be jumping all over the place amongst a bending and swirling jet stream.  This will bring a chance for rain on Thursday, and then a wintry mix on Saturday morning and early next week.  If you're wondering about the snowfall this year, we're running a few inches above normal; however, we are almost 30" less than what we had this time last year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donating Blood amid Coronavirus concerns

Image

Bikers Against Child Abuse making a difference in the lives of children

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Community Events