StormTeam 3: First Day At 50 for Rochester and Mason City in 2021

Another mild day across the area, as temperatures soared into the 40s and 50s. Some locations recorded their first 50 degree reading of 2021 today. We'll see this mild weather stick around for several more days.
Temperatures warmed above 50 degrees for some locations today.
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 6:55 PM
