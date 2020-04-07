Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: First 70s of the year today, cool down is coming next

We hit 70 in most spots, 40s for highs return

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 3:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Due to earlier sunshine and a gusty south wind, highs hit 70 for the first time this year.  It cools down the rest of the week and into next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City schools develop plan for education

Image

Minnesota high schools light up to honor the class of 2020

Image

COVID-19 impacts on funeral homes

Image

Olmsted County Court hearing suspended

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Community Events