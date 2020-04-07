Photo Gallery 1 Images
Due to earlier sunshine and a gusty south wind, highs hit 70 for the first time this year. It cools down the rest of the week and into next week.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: First 70s of the year today, cool down is coming next
- Stormteam 3: Dry and cool this weekend, rain coming Monday
- StormTeam 3: Windy conditions today, nice weather coming
- StormTeam 3: Another cool night ahead
- StormTeam 3: Tracking increasing winds, cooling temps
- StormTeam 3: Temps in the 60s next week, near 70
- A cool weekend event coming to Rochester
- StormTeam 3: Severe weather coming Tuesday Evening
- StormTeam 3: Warmer air is coming up
- StormTeam 3: Arctic air comes next week
Scroll for more content...