StormTeam 3: First 70-degree high in Rochester of the year; 80s for North Iowa

The last time Rochester hit 70 degrees, go back to October 9th of last year when the thermometer read 71. Also, parts of north Iowa soared into the low 80s today; this was the first time since September 30th when some of the temperatures read into the low 90s. Spring is upon us, folks.
