StormTeam 3: Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings

Just like me, you may be waking up to some new weather alerts - ones we haven't seen in a while. Freeborn County is currently the only county under a Red Flag Warning in our area, but we'll all be facing increasing winds and drier air this afternoon. Portions of south central Minnesota and north central Iowa fall under the watches and warnings as well. So what does it all mean? A Red Flag Warning is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours. A Fire Weather Watch is issued when weather conditions that favor extreme fire behavior could exist in the next 12-72 hours. A Fire Weather Watch is one level below a warning, but fire danger is still high.