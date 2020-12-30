StormTeam 3: Finishing Off 2020 With Sunshine!

Heading into New Years Eve on Thursday, we'll see more sunshine throughout the day, with highs in the 20s. If you're heading outside to ring in the new year at midnight, temperatures will be in the upper teens. For New Years Day, a storm system will barely graze the area, bringing clouds and some snow flurries with it. The bulk of the snow looks to remain to our south and east. If you have travel plans on Friday, you may encounter some snow if your heading towards eastern Iowa or southern Wisconsin.