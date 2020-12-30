Heading into New Years Eve on Thursday, we'll see more sunshine throughout the day, with highs in the 20s. If you're heading outside to ring in the new year at midnight, temperatures will be in the upper teens. For New Years Day, a storm system will barely graze the area, bringing clouds and some snow flurries with it. The bulk of the snow looks to remain to our south and east. If you have travel plans on Friday, you may encounter some snow if your heading towards eastern Iowa or southern Wisconsin.
We'll see more sunshine for New Years Eve, but clouds and perhaps some snow flurries return by New Years Day.
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 4:07 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Finishing Off 2020 With Sunshine!
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine For Thanksgiving Day
- StormTeam 3: Another wintry system to finish the week
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a severe chance before sunshine returns
- StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine for Sunday, rain for Monday morning
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine means nice temps this week
- StormTeam 3: Spring-like weekend ahead with sunshine
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine Friday, rain comes in this weekend
- StormTeam 3: A Breezy Start to 2020
Scroll for more content...