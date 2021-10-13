StormTeam 3: Powerful wind gusts recorded across the region on Wednesday

A powerful low-pressure system brought rain, storms, tornadoes, and even snow to parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday. Accompanying it were some pretty ferocious wind gusts! Winds gusted to over 50 mph across parts of South Dakota, with a 64 mph gust recorded at the Rapid City, SD airport. High wind gusts were also recorded locally in southern Minnesota and North Iowa with gusts exceeding 45 mph. Here are some of the peak wind gusts from across the region on Wednesday.

Rapid City, SD: 64 mph

Pierre, SD: 58 mph

Valentine, NE: 58 mph

Buffalo, SD: 54 mph

Aberdeen, SD: 53 mph

Mason City, IA: 48 mph

Rochester, MN: 46 mph

Dodge Center, MN: 45 mph

Mankato, MN: 44 mph

Bismarck, ND: 43 mph

Charles City, IA: 41 mph

Austin, MN: 38 mph

Albert Lea, MN: 36 mph