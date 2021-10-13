StormTeam 3: Powerful wind gusts recorded across the region on Wednesday

A powerful low-pressure system brought rain, storms, tornadoes, and even snow to parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday. Accompanying it were some pretty ferocious wind gusts! Winds gusted to over 50 mph across parts of South Dakota, with a 64 mph gust recorded at the Rapid City, SD airport. High wind gusts were also recorded locally in southern Minnesota and North Iowa with gusts exceeding 45 mph. Here are some of the peak wind gusts from across the region on Wednesday.
Rapid City, SD: 64 mph
Pierre, SD: 58 mph
Valentine, NE: 58 mph
Buffalo, SD: 54 mph
Aberdeen, SD: 53 mph
Mason City, IA: 48 mph
Rochester, MN: 46 mph
Dodge Center, MN: 45 mph
Mankato, MN: 44 mph
Bismarck, ND: 43 mph
Charles City, IA: 41 mph
Austin, MN: 38 mph
Albert Lea, MN: 36 mph