StormTeam 3: Fall colors close to peak

Warm weather and breezy conditions will make for fun viewing of the Foliage

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

If you're wondering what the fall colors look like, peek outside your window as the peak of the fall foliage is near.  With warm temperatures during the day time, cool night temps, and lack of rain we should have a great weekend to look at the brightness Mother Nature is providing us.  Windy conditions are likely on and off the next five days, so you may have to clean up your yard too. 

Here comes the warmer air for the end of the week
