StormTeam 3: Fall Color Update - Little Change

As we continue to move through the month of September, you may be noticing some subtle changes in the coloring of the trees. We're seeing even more colors across northern Minnesota, but it's still rather early for more noticeable changes. We typically don't reach the peak of fall foliage in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa until the middle of October.
Little change in color in the trees across southern Minnesota and North Iowa,
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 7:06 PM
