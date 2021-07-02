StormTeam 3: A hot sunny fourth of July weekend

The skies are about to get fiery this 4th of July weekend, and that's not just because of fireworks.

While temperatures Friday will be a bit more comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s and sunny skies, that comfort might not quite be there for you this weekend. High temps climb to around 90 degrees Saturday amid clear skies. Winds slowly shift out of the southwest to begin bringing us more humidity.

Independence Day Sunday will be even hotter. Temps will reach to 92 degrees with even more humidity. If humidity is a bit more than anticipated, heat index values could move above 95 degrees. Be sure to stay cool!

More humidity packs into the region Monday as storms begin to develop, which could devlop as early as late Sunday evening. Both temperatures and humidity will then fall off into Wednesday as chances for thunderstorms eat away at this energy in the atmosphere.