StormTeam 3: Expect a warm and stormy holiday weekend

Clouds will be on the decrease from the north to south today, bringing welcome sunshine to many (although clouds will hang tough over most of Iowa). Clouds will start to return Thursday, with the weekend then bringing shower and thunderstorms chances. Temperatures will warm toward the mid May normals under the sunshine today, with warmer temperatures then expected into the weekend.
70s/80s with the chance for storms
Posted: May 20, 2020 3:39 PM
