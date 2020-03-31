StormTeam 3: Enjoy the nice weather now, changes are coming

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Much of the area will see plenty of sunshine today, but more clouds will affect portions of central Wisconsin. A wetter end to the week is expected - with Friday shaping up to be the soggiest. Temperatures will generally be at or the above the seasonable normals. In addition, some rivers will be running high or in flood through the weekend.
