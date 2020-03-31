Clear
StormTeam 3: Enjoy the nice weather now, changes are coming

Several shower chances return the rest of the week

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 2:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Much of the area will see plenty of sunshine today, but more clouds will affect portions of central Wisconsin. A wetter end to the week is expected - with Friday shaping up to be the soggiest. Temperatures will generally be at or the above the seasonable normals. In addition, some rivers will be running high or in flood through the weekend.

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Nice weather to start the week
Community Events