StormTeam 3: Enjoy the Mild Conditions This Week

If you weren't able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and mild conditions on Monday, you'll have a couple more chances this week. Tuesday and Wednesday both look like good days to get outside and go for a walk or a nice afternoon hike. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 30s on Tuesday, and approaching 40 degrees on Wednesday. Don't plan on spending too much time outside Thursday or Friday as a storm system will build into the region, bring rain and snow showers to the area on Thursday. More snow showers will be possible on Friday, and it will turn windy, so blowing and drifting snow may become a concern. Keep an eye on the forecast for any changes as we get closer to Thursday.