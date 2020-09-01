StormTeam 3: Enjoy Summer because Fall comes next week

Enjoy the summer weather while you can, because fall-like weather is coming our way next week!

Summer weather will be out in full force between Wednesday and Saturday, with sunny skies and high temps between the low 70s and the low 80s. Thursday will be a breezy day with winds up to 20mph as a weak cold front passes through.

The big cool down comes this weekend, when on Sunday a potent cold front will push temperatures from the low 80s on Saturday, to the mid-60s on Monday, and even the low 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect high temps in the 60s all throughout next week. This cold front will Sunday will also provide a chance for rain and storms.

The average high temperature by October 1st is 65 degrees. So there will likely be a few more 70 degree days later in September, but those days are quickly dwindling. This week is likely the last extended stretch of summer weather left.

