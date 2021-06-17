StormTeam 3: Storm chances on the rise for today

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an ENHANCED RISK (3/5) for most of the area Thursday, with a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for the US-14 corridor in Minnesota like Rochester and Dodge Center. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

The threat for hail is rather large, with hail up to 2" in diameter possible, and even still severe but smaller hail relatively likely. The threat for hail decreases slightly overnight.

The threat for tornadoes is rising. The best time for isolated tornadoes is likely between 6-10pm in north Iowa and far Southeast Minnesota.

The threat for strong wind is moderate to high depending on where you are. There will be a chance for isolated accounts of 60mph winds in strong storms this afternoon, but the risk for wind rises above 75mph (hurricane force) in far Northeast Iowa later this evening as storms become more organized.

Isolated accounts of flooding will be possible in areas where thunderstorms roll over the same area continuously. Dry soil could even act hydrophobic and not absorb water quick enough in rain showers that are especially intense.

Here's a better time line of the threats.

3-7pm: Isolated storms begin popping up, potentially quickly becoming severe. Hail will be the big threat here as dew points approach the mid 70s. There will be plenty of energy at the surface today to get strong storms and rain showers, and the upper atmosphere is primed for big hailstones. The tornado threat gradually increases towards 7pm.

6-9pm: Storms may slow down as temps gradually cool, but any storms that do exist have a great potential for hail and heavy rain, and the best chance for tornadoes of the day. Clouds will fall much closer to the ground during this time, potentially making tornadoes easier. To clarify, the threat for tornadoes is rather low, but is highest at this point in the day.

9pm-12am: Storms are likely to become more organized late this evening, potentially even into a small squall of thunderstorms with particularly intense winds. These storms would be brief, but could pack a punch in terms of wind and rain.

Latest SPC outlook still shows Enhanced Risk for storms across the north. Storms will initially include threats for large hail and possible tornado, transitioning to primarily wind threat overnight. Be weather aware and ready to act should severe storms threaten your area. #iawx pic.twitter.com/2DDmg20moD — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) June 17, 2021