StormTeam 3: Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for Severe Weather Today

A storm system is moving into the region today and will bring two rounds of thunderstorms to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The first round has already developed in South Dakota and will track to the east along I-90, moving into the area later on during the morning. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as circulations may be embedded in the main line of thunderstorms. This line of storms will move into Wisconsin during the early afternoon hours, and another round of storms is expected to develop during the evening. The second round poses a risk of severe weather as well, but will be conditional due to the storms earlier in the day. Risks for damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes will accompany this round of thunderstorms. Storms are expected to clear the area during the night, ushering in quiet weather for the end of the workweek.

With the threat for severe weather in play today, be sure to stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest updates on any developing severe weather. You can also download the KIMT Weather App to stay updated to keep you and your family safe during any potential severe weather.