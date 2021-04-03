StormTeam 3: Tracking an elevated fire risk for Easter Sunday

Coming off of a Red Flag Warning during the workweek, the warming may have expired but the elevated fire risk remains coming into our Easter Sunday. With temperatures expected to climb into the mid 70s alongside a southeastern breeze of around 10-25 mph, conditions will once again be prime for burns to quickly go out of control and spread rapidly. Avoid any outdoor burning during this time. Coming into the next workweek, more precipitation is expected, including a chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool down alongside the shower chances, falling back into the 50s and 60s by the next weekend.