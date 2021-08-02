StormTeam 3: Dry and sunny to start off August

We are entering the month of August on a pleasant but dry foot. And while it's nice to get outside without the humidity... we need the rain.

Skies will be mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday as humidity remains low. Smoky skies have cleared out of our neighborhood for most of Monday, but we likely see some smoke return for Tuesday and other parts of the week.

Temps will rise from a brisk Monday morning in the 50s to the upper 70s in the afternoon. No wind today means it won't feel occasionally chilly when a breeze moves through.

More of the same for Tuesday and Wednesday albeit a bit warmer. Humidity returns on a mostly cloudy Thursday. We begin to see chances for rain tick up into the weekend. For now, our best chance of rain looks to be Saturday. High temps this weekend are in the mid to upper 80s.