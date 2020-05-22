StormTeam 3: Drought conditions continue for parts of the area

1 to 3-inch precipitation departures still remains across much of northeast Iowa and in southwest and west-central Wisconsin, and in parts of southeast Minnesota. As a result, abnormally dry (D0) conditions remain in these areas.
Even with the rain earlier this week, we remain below average for precipitation
Posted: May 22, 2020 5:38 PM
