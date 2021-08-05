StormTeam 3: Drought Conditions Worsening Across The Region

Our prolonged drought conditions are continuing to worsen across Iowa and Minnesota. As of Thursday morning, the latest drought monitor is showing some areas in extreme drought conditions.

About 35% of Minnesota is in the extreme drought category and over 75% of the state is seeing severe conditions.

As for Iowa, 7% of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions, and about 33% are seeing severe conditions.

To put that in perspective in terms of rainfall, Mason City has received 15.69" of precipitation since the beginning of 2021, but that is about 8" below normal.

For Rochester, the city has received 14.39" since January 1st, but also remains well below normal for rainfall, by about 8". Luckily, the forecast calls for multiple chances of rain, and hopefully some decent rainfall amounts.