StormTeam 3: Drier and Warmer Conditions Expected for the Weekend

Get ready for some warmer and more pleasant conditions this weekend! We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There is a very slight chance for a few rain showers on Saturday, but most of the area will remain dry through the weekend.
Partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions are expected this weekend.
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 9:48 PM
