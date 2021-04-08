StormTeam 3: Drier Conditions Arrive For The Weekend

After a rather wet end to the workweek on Thursday and Friday, we're tracking some nicer conditions arriving just in time for the weekend. Still come clouds around on Saturday, but more sunshine is expected for the day on Sunday. High temperatures will generally be in the 50s on Saturday, but most of the area will warm into the lower 60s on Sunday. Not quite as warm as last weekend, but still pleasant for April.
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 7:09 PM
