StormTeam 3: Dreaming of a White Christmas? There's a Chance!

The long-range forecast is in your favor if you're hoping for a little snow during the holiday week

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 8:04 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

Even though it's still far too early to determine if it will snow or not, the long-range forecast is in your favor.

Most of the area is looking at a 50-60% chance we could see above-average precip during the stretch from December 24th through December 30th.

That being said, above-average temperatures are also in favor, so precipitation (if we see it) could be more on the wet side than frozen.

Long story short, it's still too early to make any assumptions but there remains a chance. As for the current 7-day forecast? It remains mostly dry all the way to Christmas Eve-Eve (Monday) with just a few flurry chances sprinkled throughout.

