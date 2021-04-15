StormTeam 3: Does Your Family Have A Plan In Case A Tornado Strikes?

Tornadoes are actually one of nature's most violent weather phenomena and hundreds are reported every year in the united states. Whether they're ripping up our studio's floor, or wiping houses off their foundation, tornadoes can produce some extensive damage to life and property, so it's important to know where to go and what to do during a tornado. First off, have a plan! Make sure you and your family know what to do if a tornado is threatening your area. Now, let's take a look at our model home here, and you'll see that it's important to go to a central room such a hallway or closet, and if you have one, a basement is the safest place to go during a tornado. If you are at work or school, make sure you know where the building's storm shelter is at so that you are prepared for when a potential tornado may strike...
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 8:06 PM
