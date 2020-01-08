StormTeam 3: Details on weekend storm

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A larger storm system is expected to develop later this week. The good news: it may just miss us. Current trends and the track of this storm from our computer models are showing a southerly path. This will keep the majority of the precipitation away from us. However, another system may produce some light rain showers on Thursday as temperatures climb into the 40s. Stay tuned for more updates on the weekend storm.
