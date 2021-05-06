StormTeam 3: Despite Recent Rainfall, Drought Conditions Expand

The latest drought monitor shows the moderate drought conditions expanded across northern Iowa. Although there has been some rain in the last week for portions of the area, it hasn't been enough to improve conditions. Some rain may return to the area this weekend, but unfortunately, the overall forecast is trending drier.
Dought conditions expand across northern Iowa.
Posted: May 6, 2021 9:27 PM
