StormTeam 3: Dense fog in areas Monday morning

Dense fog is spreading across the area Monday morning.

Temps have fallen to around 50 degrees Monday morning, and with enough moisture in the air fog is quickly flashing into existence. Most of this fog is in southern Minnesota, but some of it is expanding into parts of North Iowa, and that expansion will likely continue through sunrise. Some fog will likely exist several hours after sunrise as temps are not expected to begin rising until around 9am.

Some of this moisture rises into clouds around lunch time, but skies eventually become mostly sunny later this Monday afternoon. High temps will be around 70 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected the next several days before a chance for rain Thursday.