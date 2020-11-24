A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of Minnesota and Iowa until 10 AM Wednesday, as areas of dense fog have developed. Visibility will be reduced to near zero at times due to this dense fog. If you have to drive, reduce your speed, and make sure your low beam headlights are turned on. With temperatures near freezing, the fog may freeze to surfaces, and could cause roads to be slippery through the night and into Wednesday morning.
Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to near zero at times.
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 8:27 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 8:52 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Tonight Into Wednesday Morning
- StormTeam 3: Patchy fog tonight through tomorrow morning
- StormTeam3: Dense Fog Advisory Overnight and Christmas Morning
- Dense Fog Advisory for some through Monday a.m.
- StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances
- StormTeam 3: Wintry mix possible Wednesday morning
- StormTeam 3: More storms possible tonight and into Thursday morning
- Dense fog creating poor visibility in many north Iowa, southern Minnesota counties
- StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible into tonight
- StormTeam 3: Watch for meteor showers tonight
Scroll for more content...