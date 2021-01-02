StormTeam 3: Dense Fog Possible Through Sunday Morning

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of the area through Sunday morning. Areas of fog will likely develop, reducing visibility to under 1/4 mile at times. Some of the moisture from the fog may freeze on surfaces, so some roadway may be slippery overnight and into Saturday morning. Use caution if you have to travel tonight or Sunday morning.
Areas of dense fog possible through Sunday morning.
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 4:38 PM
